Is the video of traffic light floating on waterlogged street from Mumbai? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:43 IST

While Mumbai is battling with heavy rainfall, different videos and images related to the same are flooding different social media platforms. One such video, which is now being shared by many, shows a single traffic light floating on a flooded street.

Captioned “Hello Traffic Police of Mumbai, How much fine if the signal crosses the road?” filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the video on Twitter while taking a dig at the increased penalties under revised Motor Vehicles Act. However, he is not the only one, a few others too tweeted the video with similar captions. Some of the Twitter users even tagged Mumbai Police in their posts. Many shared the video implying or claiming that the waterlogged street, seen in the video, is in Mumbai.

Take a look at the different posts shared by people using the same video.

Hello Traffic Police of Mumbai,



How much fine if the signal crosses the road? pic.twitter.com/zDQ51YLEng — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2019

Hello Traffic Police of Mumbai,



How much fine if the signal crosses the road ? @sudhirchaudhary pic.twitter.com/VhOu7f19H0 — C R Chaudhary (@CR_Chaudhary_rj) September 5, 2019

A "traffic signal" crosses the road as Indian financial capital #MumbaiCity is experiencing heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/lzmcqaayxz — 🅰️-D-🅰️-M (@Adamiington) September 5, 2019

Hello Traffic @MumbaiPolice



How much fine if the signal crosses the road? pic.twitter.com/zotzpG2PEA — SAKEEL KHAN ساکیل خان (@MeansTaxloser) September 5, 2019

The same video also garnered lots of views when a few days back someone shared it on Facebook.

A quick search on Google revealed that the video - which many assumed or claimed is from Mumbai - actually is from China. As shared by Chinese news network CGTN on YouTube, the incident took place in Yulin City of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 2018.

People’s Daily, China too took to Twitter to share the video way back in 2018.

Hello, officer! I'd like to report a traffic light for speeding! pic.twitter.com/IvSisglase — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 14, 2018

The video is not from Mumbai and is recorded in China. Hence, the tweets implying or claiming that the video is of a Mumbai street are incorrect.

Rainfall in Mumbai has affected the operations at Mumbai airport where 30 flights have been cancelled. Also, The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in the next 48 hours in several parts of the city.

Also Read | Are these images of Earth taken by Chandrayaan-2?

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 17:29 IST