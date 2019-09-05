Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert; schools, colleges shut as road, rail traffic affected
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Due to heavy rains, the tracks on both Central and Western railway lines were submerged forcing the railway authorities to suspend the train operation until water recedes to a safer level.
08:59 am IST
CR Suburban harbour line services restored
08:56 am IST
Schools, colleges shut in Mumbai
08:47 am IST
Trains Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled
08:47 am IST
Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the Mumbai and suburbs in the next 48 hours.
Due to heavy rains, the tracks on both Central and Western railway lines were submerged forcing the railway authorities to suspend the train operation until water recedes to a safer level.
According to railway officials, on Thursday, the trains may run 10-20 minutes late and some trains may remain cancelled.
“Mumbai most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours,” an IMD release read.
Relentless rains in several parts across Maharashtra has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions.
Follow live updates here:
CR Suburban harbour line services restored
CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM.
Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM. pic.twitter.com/9HWTWnvtvj— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
Schools, colleges shut in Mumbai
Mumbai officilal, Ashish Shelar, tweets: In view of heavy rains today & rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Kokan region tommorrow 5 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.
Trains Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled
Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara: ANI
Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai
Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri.
Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri. #MumbaiRains (File pic) pic.twitter.com/7ILrgptGB9— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019