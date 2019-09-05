Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert; schools, colleges shut as road, rail traffic affected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the Mumbai and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

Due to heavy rains, the tracks on both Central and Western railway lines were submerged forcing the railway authorities to suspend the train operation until water recedes to a safer level.

According to railway officials, on Thursday, the trains may run 10-20 minutes late and some trains may remain cancelled.

“Mumbai most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours,” an IMD release read.

Relentless rains in several parts across Maharashtra has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions.

Follow live updates here:

08:59 am IST CR Suburban harbour line services restored CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM. Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM. pic.twitter.com/9HWTWnvtvj — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019





08:56 am IST Schools, colleges shut in Mumbai Mumbai officilal, Ashish Shelar, tweets: In view of heavy rains today & rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Kokan region tommorrow 5 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.





08:47 am IST Trains Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara: ANI



