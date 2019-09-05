Downpour leads to Maha chaos

mumbai

The incessant downpour on Wednesday led to rivers flowing above the danger mark, villages cut-off and landslides in several parts of Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

After a brief lull in the past week, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday. In Raigad district, which has been receiving heavy rain since the past few days, Savitri, Kundalika, Amba, and Patalganga rivers swelled above the danger mark. “We are in touch with the [Raigad] district collector and are monitoring the situation. The water level of one river has started receding. Three others are still flowing above the danger mark and locals have been asked to stay on alert,” said Abhay Yawalkar, director of the disaster management unit of the state government.

Around 100 villages in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Vidarbha region and several others in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan region were isolated owing to waterlogged roads, said officials. “Villages in Mahad and Pen were cut-off owing to flooding. The local machinery has been deployed,” Yawalkar added.

According to the state disaster management unit, several villages in Gadchiroli were flooded with Parlkota river overflowing. Bhamragad taluka in the district received 243mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Landslides were reported at Tamhini ghat in Raigad and Gaganbavda ghat, which connects Kolhapur and Sindhudurg, affecting vehicular movement.

Raigad’s Khalapur received 268mm rainfall between 8:30am Tuesday and 8:30am on Wednesday, while Mangaon got 260mm, and Pen 135mm. In Sindhudurg district, Dodamarg received the highest rainfall in the period at 148mm. In Palghar district, Dahanu received 100mm rainfall and Vasai got 131mm rainfall in the 24-hour period

