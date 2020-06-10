Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave in New Mexico

it-s-viral

In an incredible moment, a team of explorers discovered a natural pool which may have never been seen by humans, until now. They discovered this pristine water body in Lechuguilla Cave, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico, USA.

The national park shared a post on Facebook detailing this amazing discovery and an image. They wrote that the explorers ventured out beyond a body of water known as the Lake of Liquid Sky which was discovered in 1993. To their amazement, they found the cave pool which appeared to be “completely pristine.”

The park also wrote that the “edges beneath this pool appear to be ‘pool fingers’”. Then they added that it could be “bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence.”

They concluded the post by assuring people that the expedition team took special precautions to ensure there were no contaminants introduced to the natural pool.

Since being shared, people have dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Most were clearly amazed to see a picture of something so beautiful.

“Wow like a breathtaking view,” wrote a Facebook user. “Where is water it is coconut milk,” joked another. “It’s very strange. But very beautiful,” expressed a third.

What do you think of this discovery?