e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave in New Mexico

Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave in New Mexico

In their Facebook post, Carlsbad Caverns National Park wrote this nature pool was discovered deep inside Lechuguilla Cave.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the natural pool discovered by a group of explorers.
The image shows the natural pool discovered by a group of explorers. (Facebook/Carlsbad Caverns National Park)
         

In an incredible moment, a team of explorers discovered a natural pool which may have never been seen by humans, until now. They discovered this pristine water body in Lechuguilla Cave, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico, USA.

The national park shared a post on Facebook detailing this amazing discovery and an image. They wrote that the explorers ventured out beyond a body of water known as the Lake of Liquid Sky which was discovered in 1993. To their amazement, they found the cave pool which appeared to be “completely pristine.”

The park also wrote that the “edges beneath this pool appear to be ‘pool fingers’”. Then they added that it could be “bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence.”

They concluded the post by assuring people that the expedition team took special precautions to ensure there were no contaminants introduced to the natural pool.

Since being shared, people have dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Most were clearly amazed to see a picture of something so beautiful.

“Wow like a breathtaking view,” wrote a Facebook user. “Where is water it is coconut milk,” joked another. “It’s very strange. But very beautiful,” expressed a third.

What do you think of this discovery?

tags
top news
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
I thank everyone for their blessings: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result
I thank everyone for their blessings: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt
Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt
‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister
‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In