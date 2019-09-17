Neil Nitin Mukesh shares video of cats fighting venomous cobra. People say ‘it’s scary’

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:35 IST

A video shared by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh – which is equal parts fascinating and scary – has created quite a stir among netizens. It’s because, the video shows a standoff between four cats and a venomous cobra.

The clip shows four cats surrounding a snake from all sides. Within a few seconds, one of them tries to attack the reptile. At one point, it even seems that the cobra is going to strike one of the cats. Eventually, however, it slithers away.

“Earlier in the day. Went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for #BypassRoad, got down of the car and saw this,” the actor wrote and shared the video on September 14.

Since being shared, the video quickly piqued people’s interest. With more than 90 thousand views, the video triggered all sorts of reactions from people. While some found it captivating, there were several others who called it “scary.” Also, a few showed concerns about the well-being of the reptile. Some of the social media users even showed their love for the cats.

“Cats warriors. Eyes of warriors. Defenders for humans,” wrote an Instagram user. “Seriously the snake might get injured. Someone should call snake catcher to catch and leave the snake in safe place. Cats might hurt the snake again,” commented another. “That was scary,” wrote a third. “Was catching my breath, thought it was gonna hurt one of the kitties,” commented a fourth.

A few days ago, another video of a snake and a monitor lizard went viral. In the video, the snake swallowed and later regurgitated the monitor lizard – what’s shocking is that the latter survived the ordeal and ran away.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:28 IST