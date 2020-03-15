e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Netizens amazed with migrating turtles’ annual nesting sojourn on beach. Watch

Netizens amazed with migrating turtles’ annual nesting sojourn on beach. Watch

The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs. The phenomenon is seen happening at some beach in Odisha.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 15, 2020 16:33 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scenario of Olive Ridley turtles waddling to the beach to start laying and nesting their eggs
Scenario of Olive Ridley turtles waddling to the beach to start laying and nesting their eggs(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         
Highlights
  • A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand
  • The Olive Ridley turtles shuffle through the sand for Arribada- a nesting phenomenon
  • The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs

Some wonders of nature captured on camera are bound to mesmerise one and all. Case in point this magnificent scenario of Olive Ridley turtles waddling to the beach to start laying and nesting their eggs. Turtles are known to come ashore during the nesting season to lay eggs and go back to the sea. This video, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand to start the process.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows turtles shuffling through the sand for Arribada- a common nesting phenomenon among Olive Ridley turtles. The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs. The phenomenon is seen happening at some beach in Odisha as Nanda didn’t disclose the exact location to protect the turtles.

“The spectacular mass nesting started yesterday after midnight. Playing hide & seek for a fortnight, the Olive Ridleys have started laying eggs in Odisha. Can’t disclose their location for safety. Nature at its best,” reads the caption.

Check out the video:

Few hours ago, Nanda posted another clip that shows the turtles covering up their eggs with sand for their annual nesting phenomenon.

Both the videos have received tons of impressed comments from netizens. While some were concerned about the safety of the newly hatched little ones, others were fascinated by the process of nesting by the turtles.

We hope that the baby turtles come out all healthy and safe and make their way to the sea. What do you think of this wonder of nature?

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most numbers
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most numbers
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Al-Aqsa mosque, 3rd holiest in Islam, closes due to Covid-19
LIVE| Al-Aqsa mosque, 3rd holiest in Islam, closes due to Covid-19
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news