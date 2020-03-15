Netizens amazed with migrating turtles’ annual nesting sojourn on beach. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 16:33 IST

Highlights A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand

The Olive Ridley turtles shuffle through the sand for Arribada- a nesting phenomenon

The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs

Some wonders of nature captured on camera are bound to mesmerise one and all. Case in point this magnificent scenario of Olive Ridley turtles waddling to the beach to start laying and nesting their eggs. Turtles are known to come ashore during the nesting season to lay eggs and go back to the sea. This video, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows a bale of turtles shuffling through the sand to start the process.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows turtles shuffling through the sand for Arribada- a common nesting phenomenon among Olive Ridley turtles. The turtles are seen searching around the beach for the right spot to lay eggs. The phenomenon is seen happening at some beach in Odisha as Nanda didn’t disclose the exact location to protect the turtles.

“The spectacular mass nesting started yesterday after midnight. Playing hide & seek for a fortnight, the Olive Ridleys have started laying eggs in Odisha. Can’t disclose their location for safety. Nature at its best,” reads the caption.

Check out the video:

The spectacular mass nesting started yesterday after midnight👍🏻

Playing hide & seek for a fortnight, the Olive Ridleys have started laying eggs in Odisha. Can’t disclose their location for safety. Nature at its best🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BJpuSEDGl7 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

Few hours ago, Nanda posted another clip that shows the turtles covering up their eggs with sand for their annual nesting phenomenon.

As I posted earlier, Olly( Olive Ridley), made its annual sojourn to Odisha coast from yesterday’s midnight. The phenomenon of thousands, digging the sand, lying eggs & then covering it leaves one spellbound. Nature at its best💚💚 pic.twitter.com/NITeRXZrnj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

Both the videos have received tons of impressed comments from netizens. While some were concerned about the safety of the newly hatched little ones, others were fascinated by the process of nesting by the turtles.

Wonderful. Hope adequate measures for protection during laying and then subsequently hatching are being taken. Please do keep us updated on progress. — Harish Rao (@simpleharish) March 15, 2020

Very heart warming scene to see the turtles coming in good numbers. Thañks for all the effort and commitment. — Manish Kumar Das (@i_am_manishdas) March 15, 2020

This is so beautiful 😍 — Gajanan Nabar (@sleepyreddevil) March 15, 2020

Superb! — Anne Clair (@AnneMarlborough) March 15, 2020

Good luck to the new ones that will emerge. Hope many of them survive. — PremaC🇮🇳 (@prema2005) March 15, 2020

We hope that the baby turtles come out all healthy and safe and make their way to the sea. What do you think of this wonder of nature?