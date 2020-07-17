e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netizens are calling this feline ‘Picatchu’ because of how much it loves its Pokeball. Watch

Netizens are calling this feline ‘Picatchu’ because of how much it loves its Pokeball. Watch

“Gotta catz ‘em all,” read one funny comment under the video on the subreddit.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Oreo, the cat, playing with its Pokeball toy.
The image shows Oreo, the cat, playing with its Pokeball toy. (Reddit/@macbeezy_)
         

Many of us may have grown up watching Pokémon, the animated cartoon series. If so, then you may remember the general drill of capturing the fictional pocket monsters. One would throw a Pokeball at the critter to seize it. Now, get ready to see a real-life pet who is reversing this process by catching the ball, instead of letting the Pokeball catch it.

Posted on Reddit on July 16, this video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Oreo loves his Pokeball”.

At the beginning of the recording, Oreo’s hooman shows the white-and-black furred feline a fluffy looking Pokeball. Then, they throw it diagonally, on a carpet. It seems like the kitty is on its paws before the toy hits the floor. The cat wraps its body around the Pokeball with one swift motion.

The video ends with a shot of the feline playing with the Pokeball.

Oreo loves his pokeball. from r/cats

This video has been creating quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘cats’ since its initial posting. The clip currently has over 19,500 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Orea, the Pokeball loving kitty. One person said, “This is seriously adorable. Can’t wait for Oreo to be all big and still play like that”. To which, the original poster jokingly responded, “I am terrified. He’s a menace to society already”.

Another individual made a pun while writing, “Gotta catz ‘em all”. “Pokemon PiCATchu!” read another funny comment.

Somebody on the subreddit proclaimed, “Rookie mistake. The Pokeball is supposed to catch the critter, not the other way around”. It looks like this kitty is too fast for any Pokeball.

What are your thoughts on the feline who cannot get caught by the Pokeball?

Also Read | Call this cat a dog because it loves playing fetch. Watch

top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In