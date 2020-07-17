Netizens are calling this feline ‘Picatchu’ because of how much it loves its Pokeball. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:55 IST

Many of us may have grown up watching Pokémon, the animated cartoon series. If so, then you may remember the general drill of capturing the fictional pocket monsters. One would throw a Pokeball at the critter to seize it. Now, get ready to see a real-life pet who is reversing this process by catching the ball, instead of letting the Pokeball catch it.

Posted on Reddit on July 16, this video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Oreo loves his Pokeball”.

At the beginning of the recording, Oreo’s hooman shows the white-and-black furred feline a fluffy looking Pokeball. Then, they throw it diagonally, on a carpet. It seems like the kitty is on its paws before the toy hits the floor. The cat wraps its body around the Pokeball with one swift motion.

The video ends with a shot of the feline playing with the Pokeball.

This video has been creating quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘cats’ since its initial posting. The clip currently has over 19,500 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Orea, the Pokeball loving kitty. One person said, “This is seriously adorable. Can’t wait for Oreo to be all big and still play like that”. To which, the original poster jokingly responded, “I am terrified. He’s a menace to society already”.

Another individual made a pun while writing, “Gotta catz ‘em all”. “Pokemon PiCATchu!” read another funny comment.

Somebody on the subreddit proclaimed, “Rookie mistake. The Pokeball is supposed to catch the critter, not the other way around”. It looks like this kitty is too fast for any Pokeball.

What are your thoughts on the feline who cannot get caught by the Pokeball?

Also Read | Call this cat a dog because it loves playing fetch. Watch