Netizens ponder if they’d wear this transparent mask or not. What do you think?

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:34 IST

Masks have become an everyday essential protective item for people around the world. An initiative titled CLIU is designing a special type of mask which has a transparent covering around the mouth area. This unique design has got netizens torn, wondering if they would be willing to try this novel design or not.

These two photographs were shared from Twitter handle @BIndlovukazi on August 14. They show two individuals, a man and a woman, wearing CLIU masks. The images were initially posted on CLIU masks’ Instagram page. “That Mask!” read the text shared alongside the photos.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has created quite a buzz. It currently has over 10,300 likes and more than 9,300 retweets.

The post has almost 550 comments in which tweeple are considering whether they’d try on such a mask or not. Here are some reactions from the thread.

One person said:

2 min into a conversation: pic.twitter.com/kRQySXnpbm — Pal Underground (@Hamanicart617) August 17, 2020

Another individual wrote, “I have been diagnosed with a hearing impairment and it’s been very difficult for me to hear/understand others during the pandemic. These would be really helpful”.

“Where y’all getting these from I want one,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Many Twitter users compared the design of this mask to the one Bane, a fictional supervillain, wore in The Dark Knight Rises:

Me walking round campus pic.twitter.com/9AnXsQuJJi — 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓃 𝐿𝒾𝓃𝓉𝑜𝓃 (@StevenLinton_) August 17, 2020

While somebody else had this to say about the design:

I wouldn’t get this for myself 😹I enjoy having a conversation with myself in public — thato_ (@NkoanaWinnie) August 16, 2020

Another Twitter user couldn’t wait to get their hands on this product:

Where you get this? pic.twitter.com/ggTgjRDO5K — JJ Mills (@JustJJMills) August 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on this mask? Is it something you’d like to try on or are you more likely to give it a pass?

