No, this pic doesn’t show Finland’s new ministers. Truth behind viral photo

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 16:27 IST

Even as social media is flooded with posts about Finland’s new women-led government, a picture of four women incorrectly identified as the countries new ministers is doing the rounds of the Internet. The picture shows four women posing for a photograph together and many claim they are Finland’s new ministers. However, the claim is incorrect since it shows popular TikTok stars from Nepal instead.

“Meet the new Govt of Finland. From left to right: Minister of Education Li Andersson (32), Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni (32), Prime Minister Sanna Marin (34) and Minister of Internal Affairs Maria Ohisalo (34). These Finnish women are not even in their mid-thirties!” says one of the tweets with this photo:

However, here’s the actual photo of the leaders tweeted by the official Finnish Government handle:

The incorrect image with the wrong claim has been shared by many:

The photo actually shows popular TikTok stars from Nepal, twin sisters Deepa and Damanta and Prisma and Princy. The viral picture making the rounds of social media was shared on Instagram back in March.

Here are some videos shared by the sisters on TikTok:

While several people are sharing the picture with the incorrect claim, some have taken to Twitter to bust the incorrect claim.

“Travelling in #India, I have been told this photo is making big rounds in the social media right now, allegedly representing the four young party leaders and ministers of #Finland. Forwarding the correct picture of our five party chairs for anyone’s reference. #factcheck” says a tweet.

Travelling in #India, I have been told this photo is making big rounds in the social media right now, allegedly representing the four young party leaders and ministers of #Finland. 😉 Forwarding the correct picture of our five party chairs for anyone’s reference. #factcheck https://t.co/Fi6WCV7AuB pic.twitter.com/i23Vg9d7HW — Anna-Kaisa Heikkinen (@amppeheikkinen) December 26, 2019

Sanna Marin, 34, recently made headlines for being the world’s youngest serving Prime Minister. She heads a coalition with four other parties which are also led by women.