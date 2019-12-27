e-paper
No, this pic doesn't show Finland's new ministers. Truth behind viral photo

No, this pic doesn’t show Finland’s new ministers. Truth behind viral photo

A picture of four women incorrectly identified as Finland’s new ministers is doing the rounds of the Internet.

Dec 27, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture actually shows TikTok stars from Nepal, twin sisters Deepa and Damanta and Prisma and Princy.
The picture actually shows TikTok stars from Nepal, twin sisters Deepa and Damanta and Prisma and Princy. (Instagram/@deepadamanta )
         

Even as social media is flooded with posts about Finland’s new women-led government, a picture of four women incorrectly identified as the countries new ministers is doing the rounds of the Internet. The picture shows four women posing for a photograph together and many claim they are Finland’s new ministers. However, the claim is incorrect since it shows popular TikTok stars from Nepal instead.

“Meet the new Govt of Finland. From left to right: Minister of Education Li Andersson (32), Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni (32), Prime Minister Sanna Marin (34) and Minister of Internal Affairs Maria Ohisalo (34). These Finnish women are not even in their mid-thirties!” says one of the tweets with this photo:

However, here’s the actual photo of the leaders tweeted by the official Finnish Government handle:

The incorrect image with the wrong claim has been shared by many:

The photo actually shows popular TikTok stars from Nepal, twin sisters Deepa and Damanta and Prisma and Princy. The viral picture making the rounds of social media was shared on Instagram back in March.

Here are some videos shared by the sisters on TikTok:

@twinny__girls

Dil_Mera_Blast_Hogaya😉😉 #Nepaligirls🇳🇵 #trending_song

♬ Dil Mera blast - Monu Sharma ✔

@deepadamanta

This one is for all our beautiful people from India we love you all ❤️❤️#twins #nepalitwins #nepal #india @damantastha

♬ original sound - alyafarhnis

While several people are sharing the picture with the incorrect claim, some have taken to Twitter to bust the incorrect claim.

“Travelling in #India, I have been told this photo is making big rounds in the social media right now, allegedly representing the four young party leaders and ministers of #Finland. Forwarding the correct picture of our five party chairs for anyone’s reference. #factcheck” says a tweet.

Sanna Marin, 34, recently made headlines for being the world’s youngest serving Prime Minister. She heads a coalition with four other parties which are also led by women.

