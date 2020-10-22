e-paper
Officers rescue deer stuck in hammock, it charges at one of them. Watch

Officers rescue deer stuck in hammock, it charges at one of them. Watch

“DWR Officer Kody Jones and ICSO Deputy Dustin Roy released a deer from a hammock. It’s all fun and games until the deer charges you,” reads the caption shared with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 13:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the deer charging the officer.
The image shows the deer charging the officer. (Facebook/@Iron County Sheriff's Office)
         

If you have seen animal rescue videos, you may be aware that they mostly end with the animals running away after being rescued by officials. This video shared on Facebook by Iron County Sheriff’s Office is the same, well almost. It shows the officers rescuing a deer stuck in a hammock. However, it’s what happens after that has left people chuckling hard, besides voicing their appreciation for the rescuers. It shows the deer charging at one of the officials after getting rescued.

“DWR Officer Kody Jones and ICSO Deputy Dustin Roy released a deer from a hammock. It’s all fun and games until the deer charges you,” reads the caption of the post.

In the video, the officers, carefully, cuts out the hammock stuck in the deer’s antlers. However, as soon as the animal is free, instead of running away, it charges at one of the officials. He, quite skillfully, handles this unexpected change in scenario. The clip ends with the animal looking at the officers.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 11,000 views and tons of comments. While some people shared their reactions with a touch of hilarity, others lauded the officers for the way they handled the entire situation.

“Great rescue great job guys,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh wow! The officers are rad!!” expressed another. “Now this is the kind of body cam videos I want to see. I laughed so hard. Thanks for saving the deer,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

