Officials treat and release greater adjutant, clap as the ‘incredibly tall’ bird flies away

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:00 IST

A video of a greater adjutant bird being released into the wild was recently shared on official Twitter profile of Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change of Bihar Government. Alongside, they also shared information about the ‘almost prehistoric’ looking endangered bird species.

The video shows a few officials standing around a cage trying to coax out its inhabitant. Within a few seconds, a large bird steps out and flies away. The video ends with the people clapping.

“Leptoptilos dubius known as greater adjutant belongs to the family Ciconiidae and is listed as Endangered on IUCN Red List. They generally favour wetland habitats which include lakes, swamps, pools, and water bodies as long as fishes are available,” they tweeted.

𝘓𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘴 𝘥𝘶𝘣𝘪𝘶𝘴 known as greater adjutant belongs to the family Ciconiidae and is listed as Endangered on IUCN Red List. They generally favour wetland habitats which include lakes, swamps, pools, and water bodies as long as fishes are available. pic.twitter.com/a69b6fq54c — Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) January 1, 2021

In a following tweet, on their own post, the department added “This incredible tall bird has an almost prehistoric appearance and to save its race, government has taken many steps. The post also explained how three more birds besides the one shown in the video were also released . “Today, we released 4 greater adjutant stork in the Kosi flood plains as they get complete rehabilitation as adults,” they shared.

The department also shared another tweet to thank those who, two years ago, rescued the injured birds that were released today on January 1. “We take a huge bow to the rescue team of Garud and the people of Kadwa Kosi diara who rescued these injured birds 2 years ago,” they wrote.

