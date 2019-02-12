People are mesmerised by this video of a man painting words on a truck

Instagram is flooded with some interesting clips of people showing off their calligraphy skills and many people spend a decent amount of time watching and re-watching such videos. That’s probably why this video of a man painting words on the back of a truck has left so many people completely mesmerised. The short clip, posted two days ago, has already collected over 28,000 ‘likes’ – and still counting - on Twitter.

“Desi truck painters are some next level calligraphers,” says the Twitter user who posted the clip on February 10. The 15-seconds video shows the man painting the word “stop” on the back of the truck. Don’t worry if it takes you a few seconds or more than just a watch to see how the word finally comes about. You’re not the only one.

Desi truck painters are some next level calligraphers pic.twitter.com/uxnxcOjuCN — Tyrantasorus (@tyrantasorus) February 10, 2019

Interesting, right? Several people on Twitter think so. Along with the ‘likes’, the video has also received over 11,000 retweets - and counting.

“You need to see it more than once to see what he saw, and you couldn’t see. Awesome,” says one Twitter user. “So satisfying to watch,” says another. “Cant help watching this again and again... amazing and confident brush strokes. Awesome,” says a third.

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 15:39 IST