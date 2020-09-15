e-paper
Home / It's Viral / People share wholesome experiences they’ve had with strangers. This thread is a must-read

People share wholesome experiences they’ve had with strangers. This thread is a must-read

Anyone looking for something to make them smile, here’s a Reddit post that’ll do the trick perfectly.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:45 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the replies shared on the thread.
         

We’re living in difficult times and figuring out a new way to lead our lives. Most of us have moments through the week when we need a little pick-me-up to brighten up our moods so we can focus our attention on the good things happening around us. For anyone looking for something to make them smile, here’s a Reddit post that’ll do the trick perfectly.

In this post shared a day ago, a Reddit user asked people, “What’s the most wholesome experience you’ve had with a stranger?”

What’s the most wholesome experience you’ve had with a stranger? from r/AskReddit

Collecting over 55,000 upvotes and more than 8,600 comments, the post is flooded with some beautiful tiny tales of how people found help from those they didn’t even know. These acts of kindness by strangers will tug at your heartstrings and may even leave you teary-eyed.

Here’s one Reddit user who says he will never be able to forget this random stanger’s act of kindness towards him

Card

Commuting in a new place can be quite intimidating. Thankfully, this individual found a kind stranger to help them out

Card

Here’s another similar story

Card

Aww… how could anyone be angry when the gesture is sweet?

Card

What a kind man to help some strangers out

Card

This little story can be a movie

Card

“I’ll never forget the timing, or her generosity”

Card

“It’s definitely the most wholesome thing I’ve read this week,” says a comment about this share.

Card

These are just a few of the stories on this thread. You can read more here.

“I love these wholesome askreddit threads. They’re inspirational and fill me with some much needed hope, I notice,” says a comment on the thread.

What do you think about these shares?

India responds to UN human rights chief's criticism of situation in Kashmir
In response to China's actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over 'fictitious' Pak map that violates norms
India elected to three key UN bodies
'To vilify Muslims': Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
'May alert others, destroy evidence': Why Rhea Chakraborty didn't get bail
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
