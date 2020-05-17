People want Hrithik Roshan to see the video of this man dancing to You Are My Soniya

it-s-viral

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:56 IST

An amazing dance performance by a TikToker on the song You Are My Soniya has left Twitter impressed. The original song, from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, featured Hrithik Roshan and now people want the actor to see this man’s awesome moves.

Taking to Twitter, a user of the micro-blogging site shared the TikTok video and urged people to make him famous. Soon, the post created quite a stir with several people tagging Hrithik Roshan and asking him to take a look at the video. A few also tagged Varun Dhawan while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip yourself to understand why it has piqued people’s attention:

C'mon Twitter Make him FAMOUS 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/o06ozeT3tz — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 16, 2020

Besides tagging the stars, people also shared varied comments on the post with many appreciating the man’s dancing skills.

“Oh! That is absolutely brilliant,” wrote a Twitter user. “His moves are so fluid,” expressed another. “Wow, just flawless,” tweeted a third. “What a khatarnak dancer,” shared another along with a thumbs-up emoji.

In fact, this is not the only video where he showcases his impressive dance moves. A TikTok account by the name of Arman Rathod has several such gems.

What do you think of this man’s dance moves? Did he impress you too?