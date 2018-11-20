Pilot flies mother, grandmother on their maiden flight. How he greeted them is viral

The heart-warming moment a pilot walked up to his mother and grandmother seated on the flight and sought their blessings before taking off has touched a chord with many on Facebook. The moment was even more special since this was the pilot’s mother and grandmother’s first flight ever.

The video, shared on Facebook by pilot Pradeep Krishnan’s friend, shows the pilot walking past passengers busy stowing their luggage and greeting his mother and grandmother. He is seen touching their feet and quickly walking away.

“Dreams come true , my roommate Pradeep Krishnan after getting a job at Indigo, flew his mother, grandmother and sister for the first time,” says Nagarjun Dwarakanath who shared the video on November 18.

Krishnan’s mother and grandmother had vowed not to travel on a plane until the pilot himself could fly them, reports India Today. The flight from Chennai to Singapore was their first and they waited six to seven years for the opportunity.

The video has received a lot of love from people.

“It’s a beautiful moment captured on camera,” says a Facebook user. “Best thing I’ve seen today,” says another.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 21:59 IST