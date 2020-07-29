e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Piper the raccoon’s painting skill is wowing netizens. Some want to buy it too

Piper the raccoon’s painting skill is wowing netizens. Some want to buy it too

While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable artist and her art, others enquired about the possibility of getting hold of one of them.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:20 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Piper the raccoon showing off her artwork proudly.
Piper the raccoon showing off her artwork proudly.(Twitter/@titotheraccoon)
         

In the popular movie Ratatouille, the little mouse-chef Remy was inspired by his idol Chef Gusteau’s quote that ‘anyone can cook’. An adorable rescue raccoon Piper, probably inspired by that advice, has taken things up a notch as she is now letting everyone know that anyone can paint. Shared on Instagram, Piper’s artworks have grabbed the attention of netizens and chances are you’ll be left awe-struck too.

Shared with the caption, “Piper is an up-and-coming artist. What do you think of her first pieces?” the images of the animal’s artwork are wonderful.

Take a look at the photos:

Shared a few days ago, the post has garnered over 20,640 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable artist and her art, others enquired about the possibility of getting hold of one of them.

To which, the original poster replied with a link to the website where Piper’s works are being sold.

Here’s how others reacted:

“She’s so happy with herself and she looks so proud of her art” wrote an Instagram user. “How can I buy one?” asked another. “That smile,” commented a third.

Would you buy this talented upcoming artist’s paintings?

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In