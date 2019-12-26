PM Narendra Modi’s reply on his latest pic becoming a meme is winning hearts

it-s-viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his nod of approval to those churning out memes on his recent picture which shows him observing the last solar eclipse of the decade. Earlier today, PM Modi posted a tweet about watching the solar eclipse, which is occurring today, along with his pictures. One of the images has been picked up by many on social media and converted into various memes. However, in a turn of events, one such tweet, saying, “This is becoming a meme” has got a reply from PM Modi himself.

Hours ago, PM Modi replied to the post saying,”Most welcome....enjoy” followed by a smiley. Take a look:

PM Modi’s reply has won over many on social media. Posted about 3 hours ago, the tweet has garnered over 72,000 likes and more than 15,000 retweets - and still counting. Netizens have poured in a ton of reactions to the tweet.

“People’s PM,” says a Twitter user. “Wah Wah!” says another.

Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted that it was unfortunate that he couldn’t view the eclipse because of clouds.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” he posted on Twitter.

