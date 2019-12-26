e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / It's Viral / PM Narendra Modi’s reply on his latest pic becoming a meme is winning hearts

PM Narendra Modi’s reply on his latest pic becoming a meme is winning hearts

PM Modi posted a tweet about watching the solar eclipse, which is occurring today, along with his pictures.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi posted a tweet about watching the solar eclipse, which is occurring today.
PM Modi posted a tweet about watching the solar eclipse, which is occurring today.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his nod of approval to those churning out memes on his recent picture which shows him observing the last solar eclipse of the decade. Earlier today, PM Modi posted a tweet about watching the solar eclipse, which is occurring today, along with his pictures. One of the images has been picked up by many on social media and converted into various memes. However, in a turn of events, one such tweet, saying, “This is becoming a meme” has got a reply from PM Modi himself.

Hours ago, PM Modi replied to the post saying,”Most welcome....enjoy” followed by a smiley. Take a look:

PM Modi’s reply has won over many on social media. Posted about 3 hours ago, the tweet has garnered over 72,000 likes and more than 15,000 retweets - and still counting. Netizens have poured in a ton of reactions to the tweet.

“People’s PM,” says a Twitter user. “Wah Wah!” says another.

Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted that it was unfortunate that he couldn’t view the eclipse because of clouds.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” he posted on Twitter.

What do you think of PM Modi’s reply?

tags
top news
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG
Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
Solar Eclipse 2019 | Watch some of the best images of the spectacle
Solar Eclipse 2019 | Watch some of the best images of the spectacle
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news