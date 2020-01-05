‘Pray for Australia’ trends on Twitter as people pray for respite from fires. Scary videos flood Twitter too

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 19:36 IST

As Australian authorities battle to tackle the bushfires raging across the country, reports of death of half a billion wild animals in the inferno in New South Wales made the Twitterati discuss the enormity of the situation, with fears that the situation may worsen.

#PrayForAustralia trended on Twitter with 1.07 million tweets.

One user listed the number of people and animals that had perished in the fires. He said that apart from 24 people, 8K koalas, 500M other animals were dead. More than 1,400 homes were destroyed, over 5.5 million hectares burned, and more than 10 million people faced toxic bushfire smoke, he added.

Twitterati posted pictures of animals burnt to death or those rescued by firefighters and others.

Humanity Is Living over Australia 🙏



Epic Picture ❤#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/rz71MAJGMb — ToⓂ️ Raina ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ 🔥 (@Itz_TomVJ) January 5, 2020

I'LL PRAY FOR YOU,

STAY SAFE 🙏

All animals, koalas kangaroos and all peoples #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/XDsgfdsGkq — SYNOM34N (@synom34n) January 5, 2020

We want to give you guys an update on the state of the fires 🔥 affecting your Aussie mates & how you can help!! #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/FbVTY8MOp4 — Human Rights Defence (@HRDefence) January 5, 2020

A user wrote: “This is just heartbreaking. Please pray for Australia.”

One said: “Let’s pray together for rain in Australia.”

A post read: “Let’s pray hard for them. There are not only humans, but also thousands of animals which are affected.”

Some scary and hair-raising videos of the bushfires that has shocked netizens.

A fire front stretching for kilometres 😢 Half a billion animals have been killed and the fires are no where near under control #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/azzv8T6eMy — Human Rights Defence (@HRDefence) January 5, 2020

Damn, these Australian bush fires are crazy. pic.twitter.com/D0FWxRQjEA — Wawzh ◊ (@Wawzh) January 2, 2020

“#PrayForAustralia. Pray for heavy rain over there. God, please show us Your mercy. We realized that we don’t take good care of this earth as you want us to do,” read one tweet.