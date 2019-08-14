Raksha Bandhan 2019: People drop hilarious tweets before rakhi to celebrate brother-sister love

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:13 IST

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 13. Though the festival is two days away, people are already buzzing with excitement. Some are even sharing different kinds of posts on various social media platforms – especially Twitter.

While the micro-blogging site is flooded with emotional Raksha Bandhan tweets, it’s the funny ones that we have gathered today. After all, aren’t these hilarious tweets the perfect way to capture the loving and mischievous bond between a brother and a sister?

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

#RakshaBandhan2019 is coming up, & all of us sisters are looking forward to the gifts. pic.twitter.com/XBFAhQMhcW — SHenna (@shenna_co) August 13, 2019

Be ready all the brothers and sisters at #RakshaBandhan2019 to see this! pic.twitter.com/7XCbPy0lcR — Goutam Kumar (@goutam_million) August 12, 2019

What would you tweet for your brother or sister?

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:57 IST