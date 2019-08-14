e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

Raksha Bandhan 2019: People drop hilarious tweets before rakhi to celebrate brother-sister love

The micro-blogging site is flooded with emotional Raksha Bandhan tweets

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter is flooded with funny tweets.
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 13. Though the festival is two days away, people are already buzzing with excitement. Some are even sharing different kinds of posts on various social media platforms – especially Twitter.

While the micro-blogging site is flooded with emotional Raksha Bandhan tweets, it’s the funny ones that we have gathered today. After all, aren’t these hilarious tweets the perfect way to capture the loving and mischievous bond between a brother and a sister?

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

What would you tweet for your brother or sister?

