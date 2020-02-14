e-paper
Rare video of incredible rainbow-coloured ‘blanket octopus’ wows people

The rainbow-coloured ‘blanket octopus’ was filmed at night in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Twitterati are in love with the “Blanket Octopus” (representational image).
Twitterati are in love with the "Blanket Octopus" (representational image).
         

The undersea world is home to beautiful creatures and a video doing rounds on social media confirms the same. In the viral video, an incredible footage of rare “blanket octopus” in all its multi-coloured glory off the coast surfaced on the Internet.

The sea animal was filmed at night in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. The adorable video is shared across various social media platform and recently created a stir after again being shared on Twitter. Originally, it was shared by NAD Lembeh Resort on YouTube.

The video shows one blanket octopus swimming through the water, creating a rainbow-coloured, blanket-like silhouette that’s actually meant to frighten would-be attackers away.

People dropped all sorts of comments on various platforms - especially on YouTube and Twitter.

“This... no SHE is now my spirit animal. I too will release my fabulousness when I feel threatened,” wrote a YouTube user. “I am in love with this octopus!!!” commented another. “If this isn’t the coolest animal ever, I don’t know what is,” wrote a third.

“Very impressive,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a beautiful creature!” commented another. “I’ve never seen one before. Incredibly beautiful,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the “blanket octopus”?

