Reward offered to anyone who frees crocodile’s neck from tyre – and survives

The contest will see one brave croc hunter land an unspecified amount of cash, but it will mean coming face to face with the 13-foot (4-metre) reptile Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Jakarta
This picture taken on November 4, 2016 shows a saltwater crocodile with a tyre around its neck in the Palu river in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
This picture taken on November 4, 2016 shows a saltwater crocodile with a tyre around its neck in the Palu river in Palu, Central Sulawesi.(AFP)
         

Indonesian authorities are offering a reward to anyone who can rescue a saltwater crocodile with a motorbike tyre stuck around its neck -- and survive.

Local conservation authorities have been trying -- and failing -- for several years to find a way to untangle the croc after video showed it gasping for air.

It sparked worries that the tyre was slowly killing the beast.

After a recent sighting, the province’s governor instructed his resource-strapped conservation agency to figure out how to end years of fruitless attempts.

The agency offered few details on the reward, or how outsiders might pull off the task.

But its chief -- who said the cash would come out of his own pocket -- warned that he was not calling on amateurs to hunt down the reptile, but rather addressing people with a background in wildlife rescue and a thirst for conservation.

“We’re asking the general public not to get close to the crocodile or disturb its habitat,” said Hasmuni Hasmar, head of the Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency.

