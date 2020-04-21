e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ronit Roy folds regular T-shirt to make a mask, video is viral. Watch

Ronit Roy folds regular T-shirt to make a mask, video is viral. Watch

“No mask? Tension nahin leneka! Simple hai!” Ronit Roy tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ronit Roy’s DIY mask video has collected over 70,000 likes - and counting.
Ronit Roy’s DIY mask video has collected over 70,000 likes - and counting. (Twitter/@RonitBoseRoy)
         

You may have seen several ways to make DIY masks at home. Most of these involve cutting a piece of cloth and then using a needle and some thread to stitch it together. However, actor Ronit Roy has shared steps to make this DIY mask that’s really simple. All you need to make it is a T-shirt. The actor showed how you can simply turn a T-shirt into a mask in a video that’s going all kinds of viral.

“No mask? Tension nahin leneka! Simple hai!” Roy tweeted on April 20. In the video, he uses a regular T-shirt and shows how you wrap it around your head to turn it into a mask. He even uses a lighter to show the effectiveness of the mask by trying to blow out the flame while wearing it. Watch:

Since being posted, the video has collected over 70,000 likes and more than 15,600 retweets - and counting. Tweeple have posted a ton of comments on the video sharing their reactions to the DIY mask.

“Very good and creative. Appreciate this positive gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “Quite innovative,” wrote another. “Kyonki mask bhi kabhi T-shirt thi,” joked another.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani also showed steps to make a reusable mask at home.

top news
