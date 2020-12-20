e-paper
Ryan Kaji: 9-year-old boy tops YouTube's highest-paid 2020 list. Guess how much he made

Ryan Kaji: 9-year-old boy tops YouTube’s highest-paid 2020 list. Guess how much he made

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, started making videos back in 2015.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows 9-year-old YouTuber Ryan Kaji.
The image shows 9-year-old YouTuber Ryan Kaji. (YouTube/@Ryan’s World)
         

Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old boy, topped YouTube’s highest-paid stars list for 2020 by making nearly $30 million, to be precise $29.5 million. In fact, this year is not the first time he topped the list. He also became the highest paid YouTuber in 2018 and 2019.In case you follow him on the video-sharing platform, then he needs no introduction. If you’re unaware, allow us to explain.

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, started making videos back in 2015. Reportedly, he got the idea of being on the platform after seeing toy review videos of other kids. Soon his way of presentation intrigued viewers and his subscriber base started increasing. Not just the channel, he also has a line of branded toys and clothes. If you visit his YouTube channel called Ryan’s World, you’ll be greeted with videos of new toy reviews, unboxing, and DIY science experiments.

He also became the first YouTube influencer who was featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, an annual parade in New York City, with a float that was based on his superhero alter ego. Kaji also shared a video of the same on his channel.

If you’re wondering what the latest video on his channel is, it’s a DIY Christmas tree made using baking soda and vinegar.

What do you think of Kaji’s videos?

