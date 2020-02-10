Sania Mirza’s post on losing 26 kgs in 4 months is truly inspirational

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:25 IST

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, about two hours back, took to Instagram to share a post on her weight loss journey and it’s inspirational. There’s a chance that her post will motivate you to shed some kilos too.

“89 kilos vs 63,” Mirza wrote and shared a before-after collage of her weight loss. She then added, “we all have goals. Everyday goals and long term goals. Take pride in each one of those.” Mirza then revealed that it took her 4 months to achieve the goal of shedding 26 kgs – “to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby”. “Feels like such a long way to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again,” she added.

Finally, concluding her post with a motivational line – “If I can then anyone can.”

Since being shared, the post quickly piqued people’s attention. Several dropped all sorts of comments on the post, while over one lakh people liked it.

“You are slaying both the weights mam,” wrote an Instragram user. “You have been a winner always! Honestly you look Fab at 89 as well,” commented another. “Best inspiration,” wrote a third. “Brave e Bella,” commented a fourth.

