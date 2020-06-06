e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Shashi Tharoor tweets video of dancers’ tribute for frontline healthcare workers. Watch

Shashi Tharoor tweets video of dancers’ tribute for frontline healthcare workers. Watch

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote about the power of dance and music in these trying times while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video by a group called Dancers Across Borders.
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video by a group called Dancers Across Borders. (Twitter/ Dancers Across Borders)
         

Talking about the power of dance and music in these trying times, Tharoor tweeted the YouTube video on his handle. In his tweet, he mentioned that the performance is by a group called Dancers Across Borders which brings “together dancers from around the world to express their passion and creativity.”

The video is a montage of five women dancing to the same tracks even though they are in different parts of the world. They start their performance by dancing to Vande Mataram and end it with Mangalam Prayer.

What’s interesting is that despite being in different parts of the world they dance in total synchronisation.

In the caption on YouTube, the five dancers are identified as Nayana Tharoor , Roshini PK, Rajalakshmy Nair, Anahita Java, Divya Java and Riya Roopjit.

Since being shared, the video has sparked all sorts of comments. The amazing performance of the dancers left most people amazed.

“Well done ladies! Keep up the good work,” wrote a YouTube user. “Just beautiful and very thoughtful,” commented another. “So awesome,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

