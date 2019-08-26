Smriti Irani introduces Rajasthan lawyer-model, shares her heartening story. Watch

it-s-viral

Aug 26, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to introduce Rajasthani model Nisha Yadav to the world at the just-concluded Lakme Fashion Week. In a video, Irani spoke about Yadav, a lawyer and model from Rajasthan and shared her story that has since won struck a chord with thousands.

“I wanted all of you to meet Nisha Yadav... There is something special about her. She is not only a model but also studying law. She has completed her second year of law from Rajasthan university, third year is on and she’s already working in Delhi,” Irani says in the video. She adds that what’s also special about Yadav is that she walked six kilometres every day to attend school.

Yadav explains in the video that her father asked her to leave home when she refused to get married at a young age. Her sisters, who supported her, were also asked to leave.

“Things are fine now. He has accepted us,” an emotional Yadav says in the video.

She adds that her four sisters are also doing well professionally - one of her sister’s is an IAS officer, another is in the police deptartment, the third one is a software engineer and her fourth sister is a professor.

“Iska matlab betiyon ki shaadi tab jab padhai puri ho, jab balik hon aur jab unki ichcha ho (This means daughters should be married only after their education is complete, after they are adults, and when they wish to get married),” Irani says in the video.

The video, since being shared on August 23, has collected over 1.5 lakh views and more than 37,000 ‘likes’.

“That’s really sweet,” says an Instagram user. “So nice ma’am. The way you speak is so good to listen,” says another. “LOL... like a true mother... ‘thoda wajan badhao’,” comments a third. “So inspiring. Thanks for sharing,” says another.

