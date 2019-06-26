Snake vs Crocodile: Who wins this epic battle? See pics

Python meets crocodile. Python fights crocodile. And then? Before telling you who wins the fight, let us paint the background picture. In an incident that took place in Australia, an olive python got engaged in a battle with a freshwater crocodile. The entire fight was captured in a series of incredible - and for some horrifying - pictures.

The gruesome images were shared on Facebook by GG Wildlife Rescue, a non-profit rescue service for native animals in Australia. Posted on June 1, these “SSSSssssssssensational” images have created a stir among people. Till now, the post has amassed more than 19,000 comments, about 35,000 views, and over 17,000 likes.

While some of the images show the snake and the crocodile in fighting positions, others capture the snake slowly coiling itself around the crocodile.

And, finally, an image shows the snake winning the battle by swallowing the croc.

Here’s the entire post with all the images - but are you brave enough to see it?

There were some Facebook users who were horrified by the images. There were others, however, who found them fascinating. Here are some of the ways they reacted:

Pythons are known for suffocating their prey by coiling around them, reports the BBC. Also, the flexible jaws of the reptiles enable them to swallow preys which are much larger than their own size.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 14:08 IST