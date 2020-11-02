e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Sound’ created by ‘interacting galaxies’ may send shivers down your spine. Watch

‘Sound’ created by ‘interacting galaxies’ may send shivers down your spine. Watch

“That is so cool but so creepy,” commented an individual.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On the special occasion of Halloween, which was celebrated on October 31, NASA shared such a video which captures the “sound” made by “interacting galaxies.”
On the special occasion of Halloween, which was celebrated on October 31, NASA shared such a video which captures the “sound” made by “interacting galaxies.”(Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

If you follow social media accounts of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, you must be aware of the wonderful and stunning images and videos of the space they share. These pictures and clips help us understand the world beyond out Blue Planet a little better and often leave us in absolute awe. Not just pictures, at times, they also share how the universe ‘sounds’ and to say those videos are incredible in an understatement.

What they actually share is a translation of data from space into sound using a process called sonification. On the special occasion of Halloween, which was celebrated on October 31, they shared such a video which captures the “sound” made by “interacting galaxies.” And, it’s such which may “send shivers down your spine.”

“Happy Halloween from Hubble! These interacting galaxies create a creepy “face” in space. There’s no sound in space, but this scary sonification of Hubble’s image will send shivers down your spine... Volume relates to brightness, while pitch represents vertical position,” they wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.6 lakh views and tons of likes. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“That whine just before passing Central cluster was cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love these sonifications,” said another. “That is so cool but so creepy,” commented a third. “It sounds like a scary movie,” expressed a fourth.

Many were reminded of the character C-3PO from the Star Wars movie series.

What do you think of the video? Cool or creepy?

Also Read | Ever wonder what the Cosmic Reef ‘sounds’ like? NASA’s video has the answer

tags
top news
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal
Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘They thought I’m retiring’: Dhoni’s stunning explanation of jersey swaps
‘They thought I’m retiring’: Dhoni’s stunning explanation of jersey swaps
I have no say, not part of selection: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma injury
I have no say, not part of selection: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma injury
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In