‘Sound’ created by ‘interacting galaxies’ may send shivers down your spine. Watch

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:30 IST

If you follow social media accounts of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, you must be aware of the wonderful and stunning images and videos of the space they share. These pictures and clips help us understand the world beyond out Blue Planet a little better and often leave us in absolute awe. Not just pictures, at times, they also share how the universe ‘sounds’ and to say those videos are incredible in an understatement.

What they actually share is a translation of data from space into sound using a process called sonification. On the special occasion of Halloween, which was celebrated on October 31, they shared such a video which captures the “sound” made by “interacting galaxies.” And, it’s such which may “send shivers down your spine.”

“Happy Halloween from Hubble! These interacting galaxies create a creepy “face” in space. There’s no sound in space, but this scary sonification of Hubble’s image will send shivers down your spine... Volume relates to brightness, while pitch represents vertical position,” they wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.6 lakh views and tons of likes. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“That whine just before passing Central cluster was cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love these sonifications,” said another. “That is so cool but so creepy,” commented a third. “It sounds like a scary movie,” expressed a fourth.

Many were reminded of the character C-3PO from the Star Wars movie series.

What do you think of the video? Cool or creepy?

