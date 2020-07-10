Sound of penguin feet is the joy you didn’t know you needed. Watch

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 08:57 IST

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which you didn’t know you need but they end up putting a huge smile on your face. This clip shared by Field Museum is one of them. Chances are that you’ll keep watching this video on repeat as it’s such a happy one.

“The sound of @shedd_aquarium penguin feet is the joy you didn’t know you needed,” the museum tweeted and we agree. The video shows two penguins running across the museum with a huge dinosaur skeleton on display in the background.

The video may also serve as the dose of happiness that you need to start your day. Take a look and don’t forget to turn up the volume.

The sound of @shedd_aquarium penguin feet is the joy you didn't know you needed. 🔈🐧 pic.twitter.com/M5JJMFZXmK — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) July 8, 2020

Isn’t that amazing? If you think it is then you’re not alone. There are others who expressed the same while commenting on the post.

“Penguins scurrying in front of a Tyrannosaurus Rex - exactly what I needed to see,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love the pitter patter of penguin feet so much!” tweeted another. To which, the museum replied with, “widdle pitter-patter of penguin feetsies.”

“You posted this 10 hours ago and I must have watched it 1000 times. Penguins are the best,” explained a Twitter user indicating that they cannot stop watching the clip.

“So cool the penguins got to visit their ancient cousin!!!” excitedly wrote a user of the micro-blogging site. To which, the original poster tweeted, “Exactly! Dino descendants on the loose.”

“This is my two favorite things coming together and I really can’t fully process it! Thank you so much for this pocket of joy!” commented a Twitter user. Did the video make you happy too?

