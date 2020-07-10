e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Sound of penguin feet is the joy you didn’t know you needed. Watch

Sound of penguin feet is the joy you didn’t know you needed. Watch

Don’t forget to turn up the volume for this happy video involving penguins.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 10, 2020 08:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two penguins.
The image shows the two penguins. (Twitter/@FieldMuseum)
         

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which you didn’t know you need but they end up putting a huge smile on your face. This clip shared by Field Museum is one of them. Chances are that you’ll keep watching this video on repeat as it’s such a happy one.

“The sound of @shedd_aquarium penguin feet is the joy you didn’t know you needed,” the museum tweeted and we agree. The video shows two penguins running across the museum with a huge dinosaur skeleton on display in the background.

The video may also serve as the dose of happiness that you need to start your day. Take a look and don’t forget to turn up the volume.

Isn’t that amazing? If you think it is then you’re not alone. There are others who expressed the same while commenting on the post.

“Penguins scurrying in front of a Tyrannosaurus Rex - exactly what I needed to see,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love the pitter patter of penguin feet so much!” tweeted another. To which, the museum replied with, “widdle pitter-patter of penguin feetsies.”

“You posted this 10 hours ago and I must have watched it 1000 times. Penguins are the best,” explained a Twitter user indicating that they cannot stop watching the clip.

“So cool the penguins got to visit their ancient cousin!!!” excitedly wrote a user of the micro-blogging site. To which, the original poster tweeted, “Exactly! Dino descendants on the loose.”

“This is my two favorite things coming together and I really can’t fully process it! Thank you so much for this pocket of joy!” commented a Twitter user. Did the video make you happy too?

Also Read | Penguins turn art connoisseurs, visit museum for a creative adventure. Watch

tags
top news
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
LIVE: India sets single-day record with more than 26,500 Covid-19 cases
LIVE: India sets single-day record with more than 26,500 Covid-19 cases
India, China military talks next week to focus on Finger Area, Depsang plains
India, China military talks next week to focus on Finger Area, Depsang plains
China warns citizens of ‘unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19
China warns citizens of ‘unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri
Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri
Everyone was involved: Ganguly reveals how he was dropped from Indian team
Everyone was involved: Ganguly reveals how he was dropped from Indian team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In