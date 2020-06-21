Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:40 IST

This image of a baby elephant is everything that you would expect from a pic of a tiny jumbo and more. It’s cute, it’s pleasing, and it perfectly fits the occasion of the International Yoga Day 2020. It shows the little creature ‘doing’ yoga. Show us something more adorable … we’ll wait!

Shared on Twitter by Swami Ramdev, it’s an understatement to say that the picture is cute. Chances are you’ll feel the same after seeing this amazing pic.

We must warn you, get prepared to say “aww” repeatedly.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered close to 14,400 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also been retweeted nearly 2,000 times.

“I love baby elephants they are very cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome,” expressed another. “So cute,” tweeted a third. “Yoga is useful and best exercise for all living things, like an elephant,” wrote a fourth.

This, however, is not the only image on Twitter which shows the elephants ‘taking part’ in International Yoga Day with gusto. Several others shared images and videos of the jumbos in various positions. Just like this tweet by IFS officer Vaibhav Singh. “I am the #yoga guru for the day!!” with this caption, this is what he tweeted:

On this tweet too, people shared varied comments. “Ecological engineers turned into yoga masters, great,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing pics,” expressed another.

What do you think of the yoga performing elephants?

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2020: Kangaroo to bunny, here are some animals doing yoga like complete pros