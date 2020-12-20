e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Sweetness alert: Sister awaits brother’s arrival from school and greets him excitedly. Video is a must-watch

Sweetness alert: Sister awaits brother’s arrival from school and greets him excitedly. Video is a must-watch

“This is simply beautiful,” read one comment under the share.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the little girl rushing to hug her brother.
The image shows the little girl rushing to hug her brother.(Instagram/@jenniferbaryn)
         

What could be better than starting you Sunday with a wholesome tale? Here is a story that is all about sibling-love, and reading it is bound to leave you with a big smile on your face.

An Instagram user named Jenny shared this recording on the photo and video sharing platform. “Hurry boy, she’s waiting there for you!” reads the caption shared alongside the post. It shows a sister waiting for her brother to get off the school bus. As soon as the little boy walks in the driveway, she rushes to give him a hug.

Check out this adorable recording here:

Since being shared on Instagram, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 52,600 likes and many appreciative comments.

Soon after, Jenny shared a compilation video of the brother-sister duo who were getting so much love from netizens. “By request. A compilation,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip which has over 2.3 lakh likes.

If you’re left swooning after watching those recordings, know that you’re not alone.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the shares. One person said, “That is so cute and beautiful. That’s what you call sister love”.

Another individual wrote, “Adorable”. “This is simply beautiful,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

