This goodbye kiss looks like it is straight out of a doggy rom-com. Watch

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:55 IST

Who doesn’t love those filmy scenes wherein the lead rushes to stop their romantic interest from leaving by admitting their long-felt yearning and then plants a big old smooch on their face? Well, if you like that romantic-comedy staple, get ready to be blown away with the cutest version of that cliché you will ever see.

This just over 10-second-long video was posted on Reddit on April 12. It has been titled, “Wait...I forgot to give you a kiss goodbye”. The recording begins with a doggo looking at another sitting on the passenger side of a car that is just about to leave. Before the vehicle can whisk away the second canine, the one standing outside rushes towards it. Thankfully, the passenger side window is rolled down so the pooch jumps up onto its two paws to peep his noose inside. Once it is face-to-face with the other, it is time for some sweet goodbye kisses! Name a more iconic goodbye kiss scene, we’ll wait!

The post currently has over 13,200 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this budding ruff-mance. One person said, “Driver’s seat is the right side where I live, so for a split second I thought the dog was driving”. To be completely honest, we did too for a second.

Some on the thread were understandably concerned about the dog’s safety and the car’s paint. They didn’t condone the pooch running on the street like that, even if it was for love. But one comment read, “I guess it’s just me but I’d rather live a life where my dog can give a smooch through the passenger window then live a life with nice paint”.

A Reddit user said, “Ah, puppy love”. While another proclaimed, “The amount times I should have done that. Kiss her”.

