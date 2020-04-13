e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This goodbye kiss looks like it is straight out of a doggy rom-com. Watch

This goodbye kiss looks like it is straight out of a doggy rom-com. Watch

Name a more iconic goodbye kiss scene, we’ll wait!

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog beside the car.
The image shows the dog beside the car. (Reddit/Thund3rbolt)
         

Who doesn’t love those filmy scenes wherein the lead rushes to stop their romantic interest from leaving by admitting their long-felt yearning and then plants a big old smooch on their face? Well, if you like that romantic-comedy staple, get ready to be blown away with the cutest version of that cliché you will ever see.

This just over 10-second-long video was posted on Reddit on April 12. It has been titled, “Wait...I forgot to give you a kiss goodbye”. The recording begins with a doggo looking at another sitting on the passenger side of a car that is just about to leave. Before the vehicle can whisk away the second canine, the one standing outside rushes towards it. Thankfully, the passenger side window is rolled down so the pooch jumps up onto its two paws to peep his noose inside. Once it is face-to-face with the other, it is time for some sweet goodbye kisses! Name a more iconic goodbye kiss scene, we’ll wait!

The post currently has over 13,200 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Wait... I forgot to give you a kiss goodbye! from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Here is how Redditors reacted to this budding ruff-mance. One person said, “Driver’s seat is the right side where I live, so for a split second I thought the dog was driving”. To be completely honest, we did too for a second.

Some on the thread were understandably concerned about the dog’s safety and the car’s paint. They didn’t condone the pooch running on the street like that, even if it was for love. But one comment read, “I guess it’s just me but I’d rather live a life where my dog can give a smooch through the passenger window then live a life with nice paint”.

A Reddit user said, “Ah, puppy love”. While another proclaimed, “The amount times I should have done that. Kiss her”.

What are your thoughts on this content? Does this video remind you of anyone special?

tags
top news
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news