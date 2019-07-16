This ‘maths meme’ has people scratching their heads. Can you solve it?

All those years of BODMAS and x= this and y=that may have made you wonder, “But where will I ever use this?” Well, who knew years after school, those same equations would come back to haunt you in the form of viral online puzzles. Take for this example this “maths meme” that’s created a stir on not one but at least two social media platforms. This “funny rather than stupid” equation has many scratching their heads for the correct explanation and some going “aah” over the answer. So which of these two sides features you?

Twitter user @kj_cheetham posted this little puzzle of sorts on the micro blogging site on July 13. Not only did it collect explanations and answers from tweeple, it also made its way to Facebook where more people tired it.

The puzzle seems quite easy. It has an equation you need to solve and even gives you the answer for it. All you need to do is arrive at that answer. Ready? Try it:

A maths meme that is actually funny rather than stupid:

Solve carefully!

230 - 220 x 0.5 =



You probably won’t believe it but the answer is 5!#maths — KJ Cheetham ❄️ #FBPE 🔶 (@kj_cheetham) July 13, 2019

While on Twitter the puzzle has collected over 57,000 ‘likes’ and more than 24,000 retweets, on Facebook, a snapshot of the tweet has collected over 980 shares and more than 5,000 reactions since it was posted on July 14.

So have you managed to arrive at the right answer? If you’re confused, don’t worry. Several others have felt the same way. Here’s how some have solved this:

Ambiguously worded question:



(230-220) x 0.5 = 5

230 - (220 x 0.5) = 120 — Richard Bentall #FBPE (@RichardBentall) July 13, 2019

No, it’s 120, unless it’s written (230-220) x 0.5.



Multiplication has a higher priority than addition or subtraction, unless overridden by brackets — David Hazel #FBPE #PeoplesVote 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@dhazel418) July 13, 2019

All I have to say to you is BODMAS!

You need brackets for the answer to be 5 — Richard Beasley #FBPE #RevokeA50 (@richbsys) July 13, 2019

230-220*0,5=

230-(220/2)=

230-110=

120



How does this equate 5? — ((( Kevin Karhan ))) 🛡️ #PNCHNZS 24/7! (@k3vk4) July 14, 2019

Here’s the solution:

For those who are missing how this could be true with traditional order of operations, note that 5 is not 5!



Here "!" is not an exclamation point, but a factorial.



I thought it was clever and want to make sure everyone else does too. — James Schloss (@LeiosOS) July 14, 2019

That's right.

Factorial of 5 = 5x4x3x2x1 — RichifyMeClub (@RichifyMeClub) July 15, 2019

And here’s how people have reacted to the solution:

Oh my goodness this is good. Took me a second to get it pic.twitter.com/m1tYjkIcZO — 🌧️ Rainy Lily 🌧️ (@TaigaLily_) July 14, 2019

YOU BASTARD!!!



Thanks. I needed that laugh.

🌝😃😂🤣😁😝 — Nullfidic 🇨🇦 Newfie (@BobbieDeep) July 14, 2019

V funny but wrong - or at least ungrammatical. If the ! represents factorial, then there should be a full stop ( or other sentence end symbol) after it. There isn't, so the ! must be the sentence end symbol, not a factorial symbol - or there is a punctuation fail. :) — Pete Watts (@BluffKingHal) July 13, 2019

Umm, but its obvious its 5 .... Not sure why I wouldnt believe it as I was taught this in school. Weird that this is such a popular tweet or requires retweeting. — Daveo (@inflammatorydev) July 15, 2019

Is it 5? No! It is 5! — Stefan Rahmstorf (@rahmstorf) July 14, 2019

So what do you think of the “maths meme”?

