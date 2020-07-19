This unlikely doggo and birdie friendship may make you smile. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:36 IST

If you’re someone who enjoys watching rare and beautiful videos of interspecies friendships in your free time, then here is a clip you cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 19, the recording is almost 15 seconds long. “Posted for a friend,” reads the title of the post.

The clip starts with a shot of the outdoors. Herein, a doggo and birdie are playing in the greenery. If that previous statement baffled you, worry not. Netizens were initially shocked too. But witnessing the soft nature of the interaction between these two animals will tell you everything you need to know about their wholesome friendship.

The doggo zoomies around on the lawn as the bird follows it, quick on its trail. The two animals chase after each other until the recording ends.

Check out this unlikely playdate here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has received a lot of love. It currently has over 2,600 upvotes and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this beautiful broship. One person said, “The dog is having a great time”. To this, another individual responded, “The bird is the one actively chasing the dog, so it seems mutual”.

“Beautiful plumage though,” read one comment on the subreddit admiring the birdie’s feathers.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely duo and their game of chase?

Also Read | Confident owl tries to act tough with a doggo. Its efforts don’t produce the intended results