Tic tac toe challenge has taken over TikTok and the fluffy, feathery participants are killing it. Watch

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:51 IST

During this lockdown, we have pledged to bring you the funniest videos and most trending challenges to make your boredom vanish. So here we are with a tic tac toe challenge, TikTok-style. You may be wondering what is so special about this old game. Well, it’s not about the game, but the adorable participants who are kind of responsible for making this a viral challenge.

The #tictactoe challenge has gained quite the popularity on the video-sharing app. The videos work this way. A checkerboard is drawn on a sheet of paper and the boxes are filled with treats. And then the participants are introduced - they are none other than pets. All the pets are stars in this challenge. You’ll be amazed to learn that even pets living under water can participate in this game.

Here are some wonderful examples:

These adorable mini huskies are quite the pros at this game. Check out the clip to see who took the winning treat.

This fish almost got it’s human in this game

Don’t go by the looks of this cute one because this bunny is here to give you a run for your money

Yes, you can play this with literally anyone

This showdown between the two kitties is something you can also try out

This bird almost cracked a tough nut

So what are you waiting for? Go play with your pets and don’t forget to make a video.