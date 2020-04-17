e-paper
Tic tac toe challenge has taken over TikTok and the fluffy, feathery participants are killing it. Watch

The videos work this way. A checkerboard is drawn on a sheet of paper and the boxes are filled with treats. And then the participants are introduced - they are none other than pets. All the pets are stars in this challenge.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:51 IST
Dogs, fishes and even birds can be seen taking part in the tic tac toe challenge.
During this lockdown, we have pledged to bring you the funniest videos and most trending challenges to make your boredom vanish. So here we are with a tic tac toe challenge, TikTok-style. You may be wondering what is so special about this old game. Well, it’s not about the game, but the adorable participants who are kind of responsible for making this a viral challenge.

The #tictactoe challenge has gained quite the popularity on the video-sharing app. The videos work this way. A checkerboard is drawn on a sheet of paper and the boxes are filled with treats. And then the participants are introduced - they are none other than pets. All the pets are stars in this challenge. You’ll be amazed to learn that even pets living under water can participate in this game.

Here are some wonderful examples:

These adorable mini huskies are quite the pros at this game. Check out the clip to see who took the winning treat.

@lifewithkleekai

Did you guess the winner? ##tictactoe ##boredathome ##fyp ##petsoftiktok

♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

This fish almost got it’s human in this game

@nikita_thoric

He almost got me ##foryall ##fishchallenge ##tictactoe ##gameday ##nikitathoric ##winner

♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces

Don’t go by the looks of this cute one because this bunny is here to give you a run for your money

@allisonula

Lazy Sunday in quarantine ##tictactoe ##tictactoechallenge ##gamingszn ##MoodBoost ##fyp ##bunny ##rabbit ##animalsoftiktok

♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros

Yes, you can play this with literally anyone

@x_abbyrose_x

My quarantine buddy ##axolotl ##tictactoe ##quarantine ##michigan ##coronatime

♬ Kokiri Forest with Ocarinas - daviderickramos

This showdown between the two kitties is something you can also try out

@thesnobcats

Play at home, dont go out ##playathome ##gharbaithoindia ##petbff ##cat ##stayathome ##boredinthehouse ##thesnobcats ##tictactoe

♬ original sound - vinny rowdy baby😎

This bird almost cracked a tough nut

@emiliaandrealindc

Tic tac toe with my bird ##foryou ##foryoupage ##parrot ##bird ##tictactoe

♬ This City - Sam Fischer

So what are you waiting for? Go play with your pets and don’t forget to make a video.

