This feline’s cattitude may remind you of your older sibling. Watch

The video shows a feline atop of a bed holding down and biting a moving shape under the sheets.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has been captioned, “Making the bed is always such an ordeal”.
The clip has been captioned, “Making the bed is always such an ordeal”. (Reddit/u/satanloveskale)
         

Who doesn’t remember being held down under a blanket or sheet by their older sibling as they smother their body onto yours for some annoying reason? Or if you’re an older sibling yourself, don’t you remember holding down your younger sibling for some full-bodied cuddles through the covers? Well, if you thought you were over those childhood memories, we have a recording of this feline dynamic that may help you with the recollection.

This almost 10-second-long video was posted on the subreddit ‘animals being jerks’. The clip has been captioned, “Making the bed is always such an ordeal”, referring to the pet parent’s struggle of keeping these cat siblings off of each other. It shows a feline atop a bed holding down and biting a moving shape under the sheets. The original poster identified the struggling figure under the covers as the kitty’s sister Billie.

This authentic family scene has captured Redditors attention. It currently has over 17,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Making the bed is always such an ordeal from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Here is what Reddit users on the thread had to say about this ordeal. One individual wrote, “Strangest lump I ever did see”. While another said, “Two cats? Or... cat and under-the-bed demon”? To which the original poster responded with, “I’m OR IN? my case, not sure there is a difference”.

“The other day one of my cats was under a blanket. The other cat came over to investigate the strange lump and got scared when the lump hissed at his exploratory poke,” read one comment highlighting another Redditor’s cat parent experience.

Another person joked, “First step would be to exorcise your bed. Despite the poor cat’s best efforts, they’re not cutting it”.

What are your thoughts on this kitty pair?

