What to do when the travel bug hits you in lockdown? Check out this Quarantine traveller challenge

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:41 IST

Bored of the same room? Bored of the same view outside your window and the same face staring at you from the mirror? Fret not, a new Instagram challenge is here to make your blues go away. We are here to show you how you can just pick up your phone, switch on the camera and start recreating your favourite travel pic in a rather quirky way.

This fun challenge called ‘Quarantine Traveller Challenge’ is doing the rounds on Instagram and is something many are enjoying.

The challenge requires a person to recreate their favourite photo from a vacation at home. And the results are quite hilarious. Check out these Instagram users who decided to make their home vacation-worthy.

This woman probably took this one-of-a-kind snap with an animal. Now see how she managed to take the same photo in the same pose with a different kind of ‘animal’.

What can be better than just floating in the calm blue sea? Let this woman show you how to do that at home:

One of the best things during a vacation is the gorgeous interiors and decorations of a room. This man found a hilarious way to recreate a towel decoration he had seen in a hotel.

How do you recreate an image taken in front of a blue sea with quaint white houses in the background?

Some iconic monuments always hold a special place in our hearts, just like the famous lion of Singapore, oh wait! What is that?

Here are some other hilarious picks

Which travel photo would you recreate?