Deepika Padukone to Neha Kakkar, here’s how stars are celebrating Valentine’s Day 2020 on TikTok

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:41 IST

Valentine’s Day is celebrated by many across the globe each year on February 14. From engaging into special activities with loved ones to exchanging gifts, people do varied things to celebrate the day of love. With increasing popularity of social media, people also take to these platforms to give a glimpse of their V-Day celebrations or simply to wish others. It includes Bollywood celebrities too. From Deepika Padukone to Neha Kakkar, the big names of B-town, this year, took to TikTok to drop Valentine’s Day 2020 posts.

We have collected some of the posts that celebrities dropped on TikTok.

Deepika Padukone

The ace actress took inspiration for her Valentine’s Day post from one of her own film Bajirao Mastani. Laced with emotions, she decided to recite a dialogue from the film - Kiski Talwar Pe Sar Rakhu Ye Bata Do Mujhe, Ishq Karna Agar Khata Hai To Sazaa Do Mujhe (On whose sword should I put my head, if being in love is a crime then punish me). Dropped about two hours back, the video has already garnered over one lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 17,000 hearts.

@deepikapadukone Throwback to one of my most iconic dialogues...Happy Love Day everyone and may we celebrate everyday like today...❤ ♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

Neha Kakkar

With lyrics of the song Sakhiyaan playing in the background, singer Neha Kakkar asked a special question in her TikTok video. ‘Will you be my valentines?” she asked. Since being shared about 18 hours back, the post has gathered close to 58,000 hearts.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, a regular user of the platform, also took the opportunity to drop her Valentine’s Day 2020 video. She posed with her husband with the song Teri Ban Jaungi playing in background. Her video gathered over 200 million views and more than 4.2 million hearts comments.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The celebrity who is next in the line is Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood dropped a special message for the couples and singles on her TikTok video. Shared a day before, her video has garnered over 6.2 million views. Additionally, it has also gathered close to five lakh hearts.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh, the Baaghi 3 actor, took a hilarious route while dropping his TikTok video on Valentine’s Day 2020. Since being shared two days back, his video grabbed 16.4 million views. It also garnered more than one million hearts.

Which Valentine’s Day 2020 TikTok video you loved the most?