Uber reacts to viral video of cab driver singing Nazar ke Saamne, YouTube joins in

Sep 17, 2019

Just two days back, an Uber driver named Vinod hailing from Lucknow became an Internet sensation because of his melodious voice. Netizens started tweeting about him after a Twitter user shared a video of him singing a popular Hindi song. The video shows Vinod singing a soulful rendition of the song Nazar ke Saamne from the ‘90s movie Aashiqui.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 17,000 views and over 1,500 retweets, till now. People are also dropping all sorts of comments on the post. Uber, the company for which Vinod works, also joined in to praise their driving partner.

“Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides,” the company tweeted.

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019

Vinod also runs a YouTube channel and this viral video managed to attract the attention of the video-sharing platform too. The company dropped in a tweet mentioning that he has an “amazing voice.”

Thanks for introducing us to Vinod and his amazing voice - always exciting to come across new creators! — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) September 16, 2019

“Looks like Vinod is not merely an #UberStar but also drives content like a boss. We’re sure this is just a teaser and are looking forward to more kickass musicals on his Youtube channel. Now that is truly worth subscribing to,” Uber tweeted in reply.

