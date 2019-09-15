e-paper
Uber driver from Lucknow sings Nazar ke Saamne from Aashiqui, video impresses people

The video shows a cab driver singing a soulful rendition of the popular song Nazar ke Saamne from the ‘90s movie Aashiqui.

Sep 15, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ever since being posted, the video has attracted people’s attention.
Ever since being posted, the video has attracted people's attention.
         

It’s often said that India is a land where talent is hidden in every corner. A video of an Uber driver from Lucknow singing a popular Hindi song in a melodious voice certainly proves the same.

The video shows a cab driver singing a soulful rendition of the popular song Nazar ke Saamne from the ‘90s movie Aashiqui. The heart touching rendition in this 55-second-long video left many amazed.

“Met a @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous,” wrote the Twitter user who shared the video. Further mentioning, Vinod also has his own YouTube channel. In a few follow up tweets, he also tagged several people in order to give more exposure to the singer.

Ever since being posted, the video has attracted people’s attention. There were many who wished him good luck. There were a few who wanted to know his contact details too. Here’s how others reacted.

Previously, a woman a named Ranu Mondal became an overnight Internet sensation after her rendition of an iconic Lata Mangeshkar song went viral.

Also Read| Zomato delivery man’s soulful rendition of Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara amazes people. Watch

Sep 15, 2019

