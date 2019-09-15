Uber driver from Lucknow sings Nazar ke Saamne from Aashiqui, video impresses people
It’s often said that India is a land where talent is hidden in every corner. A video of an Uber driver from Lucknow singing a popular Hindi song in a melodious voice certainly proves the same.
The video shows a cab driver singing a soulful rendition of the popular song Nazar ke Saamne from the ‘90s movie Aashiqui. The heart touching rendition in this 55-second-long video left many amazed.
“Met a @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous,” wrote the Twitter user who shared the video. Further mentioning, Vinod also has his own YouTube channel. In a few follow up tweets, he also tagged several people in order to give more exposure to the singer.
Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.— #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019
Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531
Ever since being posted, the video has attracted people’s attention. There were many who wished him good luck. There were a few who wanted to know his contact details too. Here’s how others reacted.
Amazing voice hai Bhai.. extremely talented.. he deserve a big platform 😊😊 wish him all the best— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) September 15, 2019
Brilliant!!— Manish patel (@Manishp39966430) September 14, 2019
blessed with wonderful voice.— vinod (@vinukrish5) September 14, 2019
Very nice, may God bless him richly🙏😇 Wonderful share, tks. #music #singing #uber #Lucknow #VinodJi 🙌— Vandana (@CharouRathore) September 14, 2019
Wow, he sings well and is techsavy to have YouTube channel !! Mera desh Badal raha hai— Sheetal (@sheetal_here) September 14, 2019
Previously, a woman a named Ranu Mondal became an overnight Internet sensation after her rendition of an iconic Lata Mangeshkar song went viral.
