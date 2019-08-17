Watch: Food delivery man’s soulful rendition of Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara amazes people

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:48 IST

A video of a food delivery man singing a famous Hindi song has captured the attention of thousands. The clip, shared on Facebook, shows the man singing Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara from the 1976 movie Chitchor.

“To my all friends, Presenting Pranjit Haloi (Zomato delivery boy who delivered food today at my doorstep). I saw in the app that ‘he wishes to become a singer someday.’ I planned and requested him to sing a song,” wrote Anirban Chakraborty, who shared the clip on Facebook.

“He is so good that I made this video. I request everyone to watch and help to fulfil his dreams,” Chakraborty further added.

Just over a minute long, the video attracted all sorts of comments and reactions from people. Shared on August 12, it has gathered about 31,800 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also amassed about 9,000 reactions and more than 7,000 shares.

Here’s the video:

Many appreciated Chakraborty’s effort, several others applauded the melodious voice of Pranjit Haloi.

“Superb. And you did an excellent job in bringing his talent among larger audience,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow...this is so great,” commented another.

Take a look at what others commented:

A few days back, video of a woman singing an iconic Lata Mangeshkar song made its way onto social media and eventually went viral. Later, the woman - Ranu Mondal – also received a complete makeover.

What do you think of the man’s voice?

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 16:35 IST