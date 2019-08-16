e-paper
Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Hyderabad man uses Zomato to get free ride, ‘jugaad’ impresses Twitter

In a post shared on Facebook, Obesh Komirisetty explained his idea. And, chances are it will leave you impressed.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato replied to his post in a hilarious manner.
Zomato replied to his post in a hilarious manner. (HT File Photo)
         

Indians are often considered as the masters of jugaad. A man, who hitched a free ride using Zomato, showcased that skill perfectly. Stuck on the road around midnight with no autos in sight and cab fares too high, the man thought of a jugaad. He decided to order food from Zomato. If you think it was to sit by the road and eat while waiting for someone to give him a lift, you’re wrong. He had a plan in mind.

In a post shared on Facebook, Obesh Komirisetty explained his idea. And, chances are it will leave you impressed.

Take a look at what he shared:

In a series of tweets, he also shared the same thing on Twitter.

Zomato replied to both the posts in an equally hilarious manner. They share a gif as Facebook reply, and this is what they tweeted:

Shared on August 7, the post only recently caught people’s attention after a Twitter handle tweeted about it. Tweeple have since been commenting on the post. While many appreciated the man for his quick-witted thinking, several others were simply amused by the entire incident.

“This shows we Indians are truly jugaadus,” wrote Twitter user. “Award worthy,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this innovative idea?

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 17:26 IST

