Hyderabad man uses Zomato to get free ride, ‘jugaad’ impresses Twitter

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:39 IST

Indians are often considered as the masters of jugaad. A man, who hitched a free ride using Zomato, showcased that skill perfectly. Stuck on the road around midnight with no autos in sight and cab fares too high, the man thought of a jugaad. He decided to order food from Zomato. If you think it was to sit by the road and eat while waiting for someone to give him a lift, you’re wrong. He had a plan in mind.

In a post shared on Facebook, Obesh Komirisetty explained his idea. And, chances are it will leave you impressed.

It was around 11.50 pm, I am at Inorbit Mall road and looking for an auto but couldn’t find anything to reach my room. So I opened Uber app but ride fares were high it’s around 300 Rs and also I a’m little hungry. — Obesh (@Obeswarao_19) August 6, 2019

I just opened @ZomatoIN and searched for food shops around me, I found one Dosa Bandi and order Egg Dosa . — Obesh (@Obeswarao_19) August 6, 2019

The delivery boy came and he was going to pickup my order. So I called him and said this my order. I asked him to drop me in the delivery location. So he dropped me along with order at my room. — Obesh (@Obeswarao_19) August 6, 2019

Zomato replied to both the posts in an equally hilarious manner. They share a gif as Facebook reply, and this is what they tweeted:

Modern problems require modern solutions. ^PC pic.twitter.com/2bmo7EMIpu — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 6, 2019

Shared on August 7, the post only recently caught people’s attention after a Twitter handle tweeted about it. Tweeple have since been commenting on the post. While many appreciated the man for his quick-witted thinking, several others were simply amused by the entire incident.

“This shows we Indians are truly jugaadus,” wrote Twitter user. “Award worthy,” commented another.

I took a ride someday from my 🏕️ home in Noida to Metro Station, since the society is so large that it just takes a km to reach the gate, I booked the #Rapido Moto & while he was about to enter the society I asked him to pick some milk since it was over@ home. He nodded V Rocked! — Vineet Mishra (@gols21) August 16, 2019

What do you think of this innovative idea?

