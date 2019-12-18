Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:16 IST

A Kerala police officer S S Sreejtih (30) has turned a real hero as his video sharing his food with a man on hartal day on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday has turned viral.

More than 25,000 people have seen the video in first three hours of posting, said a spokesman of the state police media centre. The video was shot by one of his friends and casually posted on police friends group, he said.

State Director General of Police Loknath Behra has called the civil police officer to congratulate him.

“When I was about to open my food packet I saw a person watching whole proceedings closely. I could make out he is hungry. I asked him whether he had food and he said no. Then I told him to join me. Initially he refused but when I prodded he agreed,” said Sreejith adding it was a casual bonhomie and he ever expected such a response. “It was a casual act and initially I was scared by response it elicited,” he said.