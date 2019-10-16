Video of ‘voice controlled bike ATM’ goes viral. ‘Plays’ music on hand gestures too

it-s-viral

A video of a motorbike that can “dispense money” and “play music” with voice commands is going all kinds of viral on social media. Being shared by many, people are claiming that the video perfectly showcases the innovation and creativity of “desi engineering.”

The video shows a man, referred to as Chacha Sayed, asking an onlooker to give a voice instruction to a screen to dispense a certain amount. Within seconds, the money comes out. Then, he also uses hand gestures to play music. Not just that, in the clip, the man also controls the center stand of his bike using voice command. Further, he starts the bike using the same method.

Meet Bareilly’s Chacha Sayed



Only GOD knows what technology he’s using😱



His bike hs coin ATM works on voice command



His bike gets on-off centerstand itself over motion command



His bike starts on voice command



What a great example of desi engineering🙏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/wR6vCbJKId — Rishi: (@RationalRishi) October 12, 2019

The video - which is now being shared across different social media platforms - has gathered thousands of views and hundreds of comments. While many praised the man for his “invention,” a few weren’t convinced. Some even commented that the video has nothing to do with science and the whole thing is a well-performed trick.

“He’s such a visionary and genius,” wrote a YouTube user. “So unique or new innovation,”commented another. “Super bike,” wrote a third.

“This looks fake, how is voice recognition working that well. Moreover, there are lot my subtlety which are not explained like how gestures are being captured. Gosh looks fake, but I would love to proven wrong,”suspiciously commented a fourth.

Call it JUGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAD pic.twitter.com/ckqU91iuB2 — Abhijeet Singh (@badddjoke) October 13, 2019

Bhai this old man is just showing magic tricks there is no science here. His claim that this system works only with his voice is enough to say that he has just implemented some sort of wireless control. Commands are just for faking. — Devashish Priyadarsh (@devashish234073) October 12, 2019

What do you think of the video? Do you think it’s an innovative invention or a well-executed trick?

