‘Virat Kohli’ is the latest TikTok sensation. Watch videos to know how

Be it on the field or off it, Virat Kohli’s presence is often hard to miss. In fact, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team enjoys a massive fan following. Apparently, “Kohli” is now dominating the popular video making app TikTok too.

Wondering when exactly the ace player joined the platform? Turns out, he didn’t. It’s, in fact, not Kohli himself who his creating a buzz among people. The stir among the Internet users is caused by Kohli’s doppelganger Gaurav Arora.

Arora has an increasing fan base on the app thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the batsman. Till now, he has over 4.1 million fans and more than 34.6 million ‘hearts’ on the app. It’s not just Arora’s look or haircut that resemblances Kohli, he also portrays the mannerism of the player.

Check out some of his popular videos:

Many started sharing Arora’s videos on Twitter and people have a lot to say about his resemblance to Kohli. Here is how people reacted:

Honestly thought that was Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/p7J9Yry7vD — ennui malik (@BucketheadCase) July 17, 2019

Aiyoo... Yeh toh pura viraattt kohli — Aaryash Rane (@RaneAryash11) July 17, 2019

What do you mean he is not virat 😱 — heisenberg (@suessww) July 17, 2019

I was riding in a Delhi Metro 3 months back. At one of the stops this guy gets in and I am like dafuq what is Virat Kohli doing in a metro. His similarity is unreal. — Aditya (@AgarwalAditya) July 18, 2019

What do you think of Gaurav Arora?

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:31 IST