e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘What a brave little man,’ say netizens after video shows boy trying to protect mother during home invasion

‘What a brave little man,’ say netizens after video shows boy trying to protect mother during home invasion

The little boy can be seen throwing his toys and even trying to tackle one of the men in the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:08 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The little boy throwing his toys at one of the men.
The little boy throwing his toys at one of the men. (Facebook/South Bend Police Department)
         

A little boy in the US is winning praise from people online because of a video which shows him trying to save his mother from armed robbers during a home invasion. A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by South Bend Police Department asking if anyone could help identify the suspects in the video.

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, took place on September 30 around 10:30 am. The post, shared by the police on October 9, details the incident. Four men, all with hoodies on, barged into the home after a kid opened the door.

“At least three of the four were armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene, and more shots were fired. Luckily, no one was physically injured,” details the post.

The post goes on to mention the little boy, who bravely tried to fight one of the men.

“This video is extremely disturbing. You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him,” the post says further requesting people share any information they may have about the suspects.

In the video, a woman can be seen ironing clothes. Suddenly the men enter the house pointing their guns at the residents. The little boy can be seen throwing his toys and even trying to tackle one of the men.

The boy was identified as David. His mother Tamika Reid told WSBT that she was trying to keep her kids safe during the incident. However, her five-year-old son tried to fight them back.

“I hit him and I tried to throw my car at him,” David told WSBT.

The boy has been hailed as a hero by many.

“What a brave little man! Someone give him a medal, he tried his best to protect his family. #HERO,” shared an individual. “Wow! What bravery that little boy showed!! So glad no one was hurt. Hope they’re caught,” wrote another. “What a brave little guy!” shared a third.

“Lesson to parents in this day and age do not let your children answer the door. Glad no one was hurt,” shared an individual.

According to ABC News, officials are still investigating the incident.

tags
top news
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
SRH vs CSK Live: Watson, Rayudu key for CSK in death overs
SRH vs CSK Live: Watson, Rayudu key for CSK in death overs
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: Report
White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In