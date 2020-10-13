‘What a brave little man,’ say netizens after video shows boy trying to protect mother during home invasion

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:08 IST

A little boy in the US is winning praise from people online because of a video which shows him trying to save his mother from armed robbers during a home invasion. A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by South Bend Police Department asking if anyone could help identify the suspects in the video.

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, took place on September 30 around 10:30 am. The post, shared by the police on October 9, details the incident. Four men, all with hoodies on, barged into the home after a kid opened the door.

“At least three of the four were armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene, and more shots were fired. Luckily, no one was physically injured,” details the post.

The post goes on to mention the little boy, who bravely tried to fight one of the men.

“This video is extremely disturbing. You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him,” the post says further requesting people share any information they may have about the suspects.

In the video, a woman can be seen ironing clothes. Suddenly the men enter the house pointing their guns at the residents. The little boy can be seen throwing his toys and even trying to tackle one of the men.

The boy was identified as David. His mother Tamika Reid told WSBT that she was trying to keep her kids safe during the incident. However, her five-year-old son tried to fight them back.

“I hit him and I tried to throw my car at him,” David told WSBT.

The boy has been hailed as a hero by many.

“What a brave little man! Someone give him a medal, he tried his best to protect his family. #HERO,” shared an individual. “Wow! What bravery that little boy showed!! So glad no one was hurt. Hope they’re caught,” wrote another. “What a brave little guy!” shared a third.

“Lesson to parents in this day and age do not let your children answer the door. Glad no one was hurt,” shared an individual.

According to ABC News, officials are still investigating the incident.