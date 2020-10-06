e-paper
Home / It's Viral / What would you say to your pet if you could understand each other for 24 hours? Here are some wonderful answers

“Honestly, it would be so fun though. Just this post makes me wanna talk to my dog,” reads a reply on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This post about communicating with ones pets has collected nearly 73,000 upvotes and lots of comments.
This post about communicating with ones pets has collected nearly 73,000 upvotes and lots of comments. (Unsplash)
         

Pet parents and their pets have a language of their own to communicate with each other. Animals often find interesting ways to express their needs and their parents also figure out ways to tell them things. However, many pet parents, at least at some time, wish they and their furbabies could speak the same language to understand each other better. This Reddit post asks about a scenario like that and the answers are beyond wonderful.

“You’re gifted 24 straight hours where you and your pet(s) are suddenly able to understand each other and have real conversations like you’re old bffs just catching up on lost time. What would you want to tell them and how would you want to spend those hours with them?” asks this post.

Shared some 12 hours ago, the post has collected nearly 73,000 upvotes and a ton of comments.

You’re gifted 24 straight hours where you and your pet(s) are suddenly able to understand each other and have real conversations like you’re old bffs just catching up on lost time. What would you want to tell them and how would you want to spend those hours with them? from r/AskReddit

The post has struck a chord with many and people have shared several interesting answers. Some have even shared hilarious suggestions. The replies will most likely leave you smiling.

“Honestly, it would be so fun though. Just this post makes me wanna talk to my dog,” shared an individual.

Here are some more replies:

“I’d learn their language so I can talk to them even after the 24 hrs,” shared someone and that sound like a neat idea.

What about you? What would you tell or ask them?

