Wholesome meet-cute to getting married: This couple's sweet journey may get you dreaming about your own romance

Wholesome meet-cute to getting married: This couple’s sweet journey may get you dreaming about your own romance

This is how American model Emily DiDonato met her husband. Their love story is swoon-worthy.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:10 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip documents the development of American model Emily DiDonato’s relationship with her now-husband, Kyle Peterson.
The clip documents the development of American model Emily DiDonato's relationship with her now-husband, Kyle Peterson.
         

Who doesn’t enjoy a little meet-cute that ultimately concludes in a happily ever after? If you’re a fan of such romantic evolutions, then here is a real-life love story that is bound to make you giggle. We cannot guarantee that it won’t get you dreaming about your own current or future boo.

This just over 20-second-long video was initially shared on TikTok in early March. The clip is making netizens swoon once again after recently being posted to the subreddit ‘made me smile’.

The clip documents the development of American model Emily DiDonato’s relationship with her now-husband, Kyle Peterson. It shows how the couple initially met randomly on a plane. They apparently enjoyed each other’s company so much that the two kept hanging out long after the airbus landed.

The clip showcases how the pair became best friends, travelled the world together, created everlasting memories, and ultimately ended up tying the knot. Now if that doesn’t make you smile ear-to-ear, we don’t know what will.

This couple who met in an completely on accident on an airplane from r/MadeMeSmile

The post captioned, “This couple who met in a complete accident on an airplane,” currently has over 7,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Meanwhile, I met my significant other in a bar and the first thing out of his mouth was advice on how to buy Tenga eggs”. While another individual wrote, “My parents met on a flight from Austin to NYC and after small talk realized that they had the same birthday”.

Okay, all these meet-cutes are swoon-worthy in their own right.

A Reddit user even made a How I Met Your Mother reference when commenting, “’OK, kids, let me tell you How I Met Your Mother.’ ‘You met on an airplane, Dad. Please don’t try to stretch this out over 8 seasons’”.

What are your thoughts on this accidental love story? Has it got you feeling all giddy too?

Also Read | In this week’s serving of soup for the soul: Man cooks wife breakfast for dinner. Watch

