e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Donning billowing skirts and bowler hats Bolivia’s iconic female fighters return to ring

Donning billowing skirts and bowler hats Bolivia’s iconic female fighters return to ring

The indigenous women wrestlers have become symbolic at home and abroad of the power of women, reclaiming the pejorative Spanish term “chola” used for indigenous groups and proudly making it part of their heritage and strength.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:20 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
La Paz
Cholitas wrestlers pose at their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz.
Cholitas wrestlers pose at their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz.(REUTERS)
         

Bolivia’s cholita wrestlers are making a comeback to the ring after the iconic female fighters were forced to hang up their billowing skirts and bowler hats due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indigenous women wrestlers have become symbolic at home and abroad of the power of women, reclaiming the pejorative Spanish term “chola” used for indigenous groups and proudly making it part of their heritage and strength.

A view shows the cholitas wrestlers during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz.
A view shows the cholitas wrestlers during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz. ( REUTERS )

Hit by the pandemic, the cholita wrestlers are now returning after a nine-month hiatus, but face an ongoing challenge with the lucrative tourist crowd still missing from matches.

“I will show that I am a good wrestler, and not just in the ring. I will also show that I have won against the pandemic, we will recover what we have lost,” said fighter Patricia Torres, who goes as “Gloria La Luchadora” in the ring.

“I’ve been wrestling for about 10 years. I am a single mother of two children, and I have a trade. Because of the trade I am in, I am able to dedicate enough time to my children, to take them to school and to study.”

Gloria, a cholita wrestler, fights during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz.
Gloria, a cholita wrestler, fights during their return to the ring after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz. ( REUTERS )

Torres said that the green light for wrestling to resume in late November was a blessing, as some spectators were able to return to the stands, even if the pandemic was far from over.

“It’s very beautiful to have the public here, who have come out to have a look at fighting cholitas,” she said.

“Before the pandemic, we were a part of the cultural heritage that wasn’t recognized, tourists came from all over the world to see just us, the fighting cholita luchadores of wrestling.”

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Report
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Report
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
Mumbai receives unseasonal light showers on Friday
Mumbai receives unseasonal light showers on Friday
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In