Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Woman piles on 2.5 kgs of clothes to avoid baggage fine. Pic goes viral

The incident came into light when Rodriguez shared an image of herself wearing a load of clothes.

Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped varied comments on the post.
People dropped varied comments on the post. (Facebook/Gel Rodriguez)
         

Excess baggage fines often are a frustrating expense that many travellers face during air travel. No wonder, it’s pushing the travellers to come up with innovative approaches to avoid the fine. One such person is Gel Rodriguez who came up with such a fine avoiding hack that is extremely funny yet practical.

Rodriguez, from the Philippines, arrived at the check-in counter at the airport when she was informed that her hand luggage weighs above the prescribed limit, reports Metro. Unwilling to part with her money – and in need for her luggage’s weight reduction – she took such an action that has now left people in splits. She decided to pile on a total of 2.5kg of clothes on herself, from her luggage, to reduce its weight.

The incident came into light when Rodriguez shared an image of herself wearing a load of clothes. Since being shared on October 2, the post captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 33,000 reactions, close to 20,000 shares and about 1,000 comments.

People dropped varied comments on the post. “Hahahaha, save the kilos,” wrote a Facebook user. “Idol!” wrote another. “This is the best,” commented a third.

What do you think of the woman’s stance?

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:49 IST

